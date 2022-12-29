Minor Update Patch, Betelgeuse 10810

Betelgeuse 10810 has had a enough testers that I feel it is stable enough to go live on the default branch. It is a relatively minor patch (no content changes) and should be save compatible. As always, if you experience any issues, please them report in the Discussion Forums or via F8 in-game.

Fix for NullReference exceptions in a late-game scenario

Undo, redo, revert in shipyard

Preliminary Steam Workshop integration

Improvements, fixes for gamepad controllers (particularly the shipyard)

Obstacles registered as targets for AI and controller

Allow submission of screenshot with F8 feedback

Minor UI improvements

Minor performance improvements

Eventually there will be in-game help for gamepad controls, however this will be integrated with content changes, so for now there is are (partial) control definitions in the option menu.