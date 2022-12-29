 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starcom: Unknown Space update for 29 December 2022

Minor Update Patch, Betelgeuse 10810

Share · View all patches · Build 10072507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Betelgeuse 10810 has had a enough testers that I feel it is stable enough to go live on the default branch. It is a relatively minor patch (no content changes) and should be save compatible. As always, if you experience any issues, please them report in the Discussion Forums or via F8 in-game.

  • Fix for NullReference exceptions in a late-game scenario
  • Undo, redo, revert in shipyard
  • Preliminary Steam Workshop integration
  • Improvements, fixes for gamepad controllers (particularly the shipyard)
  • Obstacles registered as targets for AI and controller
  • Allow submission of screenshot with F8 feedback
  • Minor UI improvements
  • Minor performance improvements

Eventually there will be in-game help for gamepad controls, however this will be integrated with content changes, so for now there is are (partial) control definitions in the option menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1750771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link