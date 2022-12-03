Hotfix 50.0451

New Features

Upgraded the Beehive

Bug Fixes

Fixed some characters randomly being unable to speak with the player after returning to the main menu and loading into the game again

Fixed an issue with the World Map allowing the player to open it before it was initialized causing it to show the wrong elements

Fixed a Mountain Village scene transition glitch

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the boss health bar for Big Blue and the Queen Bee to stay on the screen after death

Fixed Boar and Frost Leech missing from some accounts

Fixed Hawaiin Shop not working sometimes

Fixed the Wheel Man not being interactable on some accounts