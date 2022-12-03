Hotfix 50.0451

New Features
Upgraded the Beehive
Bug Fixes
Fixed some characters randomly being unable to speak with the player after returning to the main menu and loading into the game again
Fixed an issue with the World Map allowing the player to open it before it was initialized causing it to show the wrong elements
Fixed a Mountain Village scene transition glitch
Fixed an issue sometimes causing the boss health bar for Big Blue and the Queen Bee to stay on the screen after death
Fixed Boar and Frost Leech missing from some accounts
Fixed Hawaiin Shop not working sometimes
Fixed the Wheel Man not being interactable on some accounts
Changed files in this update