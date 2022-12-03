New Update - Crafting System!

Hello

In this update, we have been working on something different, a whole new game mechanic - a crafting system! This will allow you to find crafting blueprints and use materials to craft different items.

You can craft items at any time by clicking the "crafting" button on the inventory screen. This will show you all your unlocked blueprints as well as your current materials. Here you'll be able

to craft items provided you have the materials

-Added a material bag item that contains a few random materials. Can be found anywhere

-Added the blueprint item which spawns anywhere and unlocks a blueprint. It is guaranteed to be a new recipe each time

-Unlocked blueprints are permanent and persist between new runs. This is to avoid the hassle of having to unlock them again which would be incredibly tedious, but also now adds another method of progression by unlocking blueprints in your runs

-Added a dismantling system allowing you to dismantle some items to obtain materials

-Materials are stored separately from normal inventory items as to not take up space

-15 material types added

-15 crafting blueprints added

-Achievement for finding a blueprint

-Achievement for finding an item

Now that the basics of the crafting system are finally implemented, we will begin fleshing it out more with more blueprint types, resources, etc.

As always, there will be another update likely sometime next week where we will add more crafting recipes and resources. All players are welcome and encouraged to leave suggestions for new craftables and items.

Cheers!