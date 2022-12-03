-
Fixed a bug with the Ashinaka Sanatorium quest, where after you wake up, some of your animations no longer works
Fixed a bug with the AETHR armor that prevents you from throwing rocks/grenades
Moved the enemy spawn points in Sanatorium to reduce the chance of them spawning right next to you
Fixed a bug with detecting whether you have the Books of Valentin
Increased the time delay before your next food order arrives
Increased the time delay before a wiped out faction respawns
Hide the circle in Cheko map if you are underground
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 3 December 2022
Update 1.58-2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
