Tunguska: The Visitation update for 3 December 2022

Update 1.58-2 Patch Notes

Build 10072421

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with the Ashinaka Sanatorium quest, where after you wake up, some of your animations no longer works

  • Fixed a bug with the AETHR armor that prevents you from throwing rocks/grenades

  • Moved the enemy spawn points in Sanatorium to reduce the chance of them spawning right next to you

  • Fixed a bug with detecting whether you have the Books of Valentin

  • Increased the time delay before your next food order arrives

  • Increased the time delay before a wiped out faction respawns

  • Hide the circle in Cheko map if you are underground

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
