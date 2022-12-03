Update 1.58-2 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug with the Ashinaka Sanatorium quest, where after you wake up, some of your animations no longer works

Fixed a bug with the AETHR armor that prevents you from throwing rocks/grenades

Moved the enemy spawn points in Sanatorium to reduce the chance of them spawning right next to you

Fixed a bug with detecting whether you have the Books of Valentin

Increased the time delay before your next food order arrives

Increased the time delay before a wiped out faction respawns