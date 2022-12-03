Beta 1.4.1

Fixed lag spikes on player join/leave.

Fixed bugs related to goalkeepers catching the ball near the edge of the penalty box.

Fixed the match summary not displaying the time, possession stats and interceptions for team 2 correctly.

Fixed bans from custom lobbies not working.

Fixed yellow/red card message text being mispelled.

Increased ball gravity. The engine version change in the 1.4 update seems to have effected the phyics of the ball, so this is to counteract it so it feels similar to before the 1.4 update.

Increased kick charge time from 0.75 seconds to 0.85 seconds. The engine version change in the 1.4 update also seems to have effected the charge time, and this perhaps needed a bit more balancing as well.

Increased touch slow down speed from 89% of max speed to 85% of max speed.

Added jump slow down. It is subtle, but stops people from abusing jump dribble for speed exploit.

Tweaked turn deceleration to be a bit stronger. It was lowered a little too much in the 1.4 update

Set max 3rd person camera distance to 50. It was OP how far you could see behind you.

Included a disclaimer in the solo ranked menu describing that it is early in development and may contain bugs/glithes.

Removed background search for other lobbies in solo ranked.

There should be another small update in a few days to address problems with solo ranked. In the meantime this should fix some annoying issues that popped up and have some balance changes.