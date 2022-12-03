 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Galactic Lander update for 3 December 2022

Major Update Coming Soon! Available for Testing!

Share · View all patches · Build 10072399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello spaceship pilots!

We are excited to announce a major new game update is coming very soon!

In this update, you will pilot your spaceship in a new unexplored section of the galaxy no longer made up of chunky building blocks.

Instead, this new galactic cave system is much more smooth and flexible, allowing for amazing and exciting new level layouts for you to explore, and also create by yourself in the level editor!

And the best news? You can already try it out now by switching to the 'testing' branch of the game!

How to do that? Go to your Steam library, right click on Galactic Lander, select 'Properties...', go to the 'BETAS' tab, and select the testing branch from the beta versions dropdown.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback about the new update!

As always, have fun!

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 10072399
Galactic Lander Content Depot 913601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link