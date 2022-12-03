Major Update Coming Soon! Available for Testing!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello spaceship pilots!

We are excited to announce a major new game update is coming very soon!

In this update, you will pilot your spaceship in a new unexplored section of the galaxy no longer made up of chunky building blocks.

Instead, this new galactic cave system is much more smooth and flexible, allowing for amazing and exciting new level layouts for you to explore, and also create by yourself in the level editor!

And the best news? You can already try it out now by switching to the 'testing' branch of the game!

How to do that? Go to your Steam library, right click on Galactic Lander, select 'Properties...', go to the 'BETAS' tab, and select the testing branch from the beta versions dropdown.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback about the new update!

As always, have fun!