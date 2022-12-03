 Skip to content

Clarent Saga: Chronicles update for 3 December 2022

v 0.88 released!

Hi everyone,

here is a major update, the changes:
add script up to chapter 17 (out of 22),
Divine Skill Assassin Edge 4 hits changed to 2 hits but
have still the same damage output.

Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.

