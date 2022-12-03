Christmas Mode Update

Changes

Added Christmas Tree player

Added Christmas mode

Halloween mode will now deactivate automatically when Christmas mode is activated and vice versa

Notes

It was oddly satisfying to virtually / hand decorate a Christmas tree. The lights were done meticulously. I put the star on last! It would be nice for TS2024 to be able to decorate trees in a similar manner as the player. I think that would be neat, we shall see.

Christmas tree ornaments do not support shaking because the game does not currently support shaking cosmetics. Normal cosmetics are also not supported (i.e. Ties, shirts, etc.) due to the amount of custom decorations.

Servers must be restarted and updated.

The Christmas mode best compliments the following settings

Weather Snow

Season Winter

Time of day "day"

Tree type "Christmas Tree"

Wind off

I put this out a little early so that trees can enjoy it for this event:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1916970/discussions/0/3464983493956350593/?snr=1_5_9_

Trailer:

Please enjoy!