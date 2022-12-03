Legend Bowl - Patch (December 3, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to resolve some issues reported by users from the community. Enjoy!

Fixed issue where "complete a tackle" milestone would not unlock properly.

Fixed issue where player sack/tackle stats would not capture during safety situations.

Injured players no longer sit the bench for CPU teams when skill should have allowed them to come off the bench.

AI now runs clock out instead of punting at the end of halftime or game when has time to do so.

Fixed issue where depth chart would not allow user to edit CPU starters even when "control all teams" setting is ON in Franchise mode game.

Fixed issue in Franchise where saving from the Roster screen saves team stats, including team record, but doesn't save entire franchise files. This would cause erroneous data if franchise isn't saved before exiting franchise mode.

Fixed issue in sim engine where "tackle for loss" stat was not tracking during sacks.

Defender distance check for AI QB to switch from scramble to throw mode decreased to allow for more throw options when on the run.

Updated patch notes link.

Patch Version 1.0.3.8