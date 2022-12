Share · View all patches · Build 10072116 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy

1.2 New Boss( spawn at 10min and 20 min)

2.New Map Crossroad (Boss spawn 10 min 15 min 20min 25 min)

3.AI optimization monster position optimization

4.Highlight Elite monster.

5.Increase monster spawn rate

6.Add new tool Energy drink(bust your speed for few time)

There will be more content soon.