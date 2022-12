More Wood More Choice

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.3, a redraw feature is added into the game! You can now spend some woods to redraw Magic Items once when Level Up. Coming with the redraw feature, there are 15 new items for more choice of character building. Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Use Woods to Redraw Magic Items Once when Level Up

Add New Upgrade: Magic Item Redraw

Add New Magic Item: Ornate Feather

Add New Magic Item: Monster Heart

Add New Magic Item: Mystic Booster

Add New Magic Item: Shuriken

Add New Magic Item: Ruby

Add New Magic Item: Sapphire

Add New Magic Item: Topaz

Add New Magic Item: Amethyst

Add New Magic Item: Emerald

Add New Magic Item: Fire Rune

Add New Magic Item: Ice Rune

Add New Magic Item: Lightning Rune

Add New Magic Item: Poison Rune

Add New Craftable Item: Dice of Elements

Esc Key can function like Back Button

Show Attack Speed on Character Skill Description Panel

Modifications

Magic Crystal gain 30% more experience

Piggy Bank gain 5 experience when gain coin

Speed Potion increase 80% Final Attack Speed instead of Base Attack Speed

Stone Shield can also reduce 50% Damage from knockback attack

Rename Feather to Light Feather

All trees have a little growth on Health every minutes

Increase Element Resistance of Mage Skeleton

Bugs Fix