12/4 Spirit Talk Version Update Announcement

Dear Detective,

The Spirit Mirror system is expected to be updated on 12/4 9:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) and is expected to take 80 minutes. This update will restart the server, and the agents who are online will be forced to go offline, please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened, please understand the inconvenience caused by agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Balance adjustment

Simulate the grievance puppet using the 1 skill to transfer the AI to right-click Added the backswing when the simulated grievance puppet cancels the use of domain skills Reduced the maximum release distance when using 1 skill in simulated grievances Reduced the distance of left-click attack displacement when simulating grievances using domain skill skills Reduced the amount of health of the grudge puppet summoned by the simulated grievance puppet using the 1 skill Reduced the damage of simulated grievances using 3 skill flight hits Reduced the damage of the simulated Grudge Puppet using 3 skill spins Reduced the damage of the simulated Grudge Puppet using 2 skills to hit the detective Added the charging time of the simulated grievance puppet using 3 skills Added the rotation time at the end of the scissor flight when the simulated grievance puppet uses 3 skills Added the ratio of rotating scissors to slow down when simulating grievances using 3 skills Added the distance released by the simulated grievance puppet using 2 skills Reduced the damage of simulated grievance resentment general attack Reduced the movement speed of simulated grievances Added hit damage for simulating grievances using domain skills Added the forward shake time of simulating the use of teleportation by the Grievance Puppet Removed the control effect after the simulated grievance puppet uses 2 skills to hit the detective After simulating the grievance puppet using 3 skills to fly and hit, the spirit detective will no longer fall

【Bug fix】