Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release Hotfix #4

Greetings magicians!
We, the dwarves, are hard at work improving Dwarven Skykeep with more feedback from our players.
Patch notes:
Quality of Life:
- There is a "Skip tutorial" button for those who want to delve straight into the world of Dwarven Skykeep
- Tutorial itself is now faster - all the in-between tutorial missions dialogues are removed and you go straight from one tutorial to the next
- Added an option to replay the tutorial in the Main Menu
Fixes:
- CTD caused by buying a card from Library room during mission
- Fixed typos in English, Russian and Ukrainian localizations
As always, dwarven workshop never stops, and we'll bring you more updates in the near future. Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!
See you in Dwarven City!
