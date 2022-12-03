Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release Hotfix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 10071758 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings magicians!

We, the dwarves, are hard at work improving Dwarven Skykeep with more feedback from our players.

Patch notes:

Quality of Life:

There is a "Skip tutorial" button for those who want to delve straight into the world of Dwarven Skykeep

Tutorial itself is now faster - all the in-between tutorial missions dialogues are removed and you go straight from one tutorial to the next

Added an option to replay the tutorial in the Main Menu

Fixes:

CTD caused by buying a card from Library room during mission

Fixed typos in English, Russian and Ukrainian localizations

As always, dwarven workshop never stops, and we'll bring you more updates in the near future. Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!

