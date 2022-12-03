Pasture, build site, weather load menu, icon information and much more.

Load menu has been changed to show a list of save file names. Clicking on the save will now expand and show the details of the save (Currently, all the information shown is the same, but the change in layout allows for more information to be shown in the future).

Pasture workers will now roam and search for animals rather than having to select them manually.

Labororers will now check to see if there are logs on the ground closer to the building site than the closest stockpile.

Hovering over icons will now show a little more detail after a little wait.

Made a new system for controlling the wind.

Weather system has been improved to not linger too long in the same weather.

The load menu will now say auto-save and the name of the save.

Improved and simplified hover system allowing it to be improved quickly in the future.

Quicker popups for item info on some huds.

Improved river blocking, allowing you to now construct up to the river and fixed the issue allowing you to build in the middle of the river.

Improved clicking on trees, as some were very difficult to click.

On the villager hud, there are now villager icons based on gender and age.

Will now say when a tree is too small to be cut down.

Added building is on fire notification.

Changed a few of the notifications icons.

Campfire will now stop at 6 rather than 5.

On job info, the eye icon is removed if they have no place of work.

House info will now state homeless and will remove the eye icon.

Improved villager hud lock cancellation.

Reduced cart view distance.

Improved building path and pasture avoidance.

Improved grass spawn calculations.

Kids now walk around rather than sprinting everywhere.

Reduced the size of many textures and removed a few.

Changed firewood bounds, including grid area and fixed issue with the plot.

Changed damage and health regen to be difficulty based.

Improved blacksmith preview collision.

Fixed an issue with having a homeless person causing housing reassignment to be cancelled halfway through.

Fixed children moving in and out of their homes every night.

Fixed issue with the animation speed of villagers carrying water.

Fixed the order of building to be constructed being reversed on load.

Fixed homeless not sleeping on the ground.

Fixed issue time played shown on the load screen.

Fixed building being able to be constructed out of the map bounds via the building clipping system.

Fixed issues with fire and constructing buildings.

Fixed path avoidance settings for fields and orchards also improved navigation.

Fixed small house plot bounds.

Fixed grass spawning on part of the cliffs/mountains.

Fixed villager item navigation issues.

Fixed villager item decal issues.

Fixed translation issue with villager being attacked.

Fixed incorrect tree visual when hovering over a specific type.

Fixed market building preview visual.

Fixed market plot size.