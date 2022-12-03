Update 22 arrives! Way of the Alchemist

Hi everyone,
We are ready with the new update. The highlight of this update is potion crafting.
We tripled the hero inventory to make room for more ingredients and loot. New ambient music added for overworld travelling too.
There is also a new character background, the Alchemist, who starts with alchemy skill for crafting potions, wilderness survival to collect more ingredients and ranged attack for throwable potions.
Note that the older saves will not work with this update. The older version can be found under beta at the client.
See below the details.
Version 0.79.14
ADDITIONS
- Potion crafting introduced. You can access the potion crafting screen with Alchemy button on the bottom right of the main hud. New recipes are learned with every level of alchemy skill.
- Mushroom Colony added for mushroom gathering.
- Bushes added for herb gathering.
- New starting background, Alchemist, added.
- New Talent Stone added: Dreadful Shout. It causes fear in a cone shape area in front of the hero.
- Inventory slots increased from 50 to 150.
- Item card design changed to be able to write the item rarities at the top of the card.
- 6 ambient music tracks added for overworld travelling.
- Ambient sounds added for cave, forest, grassland and tavern battlemaps.
8 new Potions added:
- Potion of Invincibility
- Potion of Renewal
- Potion of Focus
- Potion of Elder Sage
- Potion of Eternal Night
- Potion of Fast Metabolism
- Flask of Viper's Touch
- Flask of Arcane Oil
15 new ingredients added:
- Moonseed
- Bear’s Tooth Mushroom
- Morning Sky Shroom
- Arctium
- Twilight Root
- Lotus
- Silverleaf
- Coral Fungus
- Witch’s Hat Mushroom
- Cinnamon
- Purple Mint
- Bitter Leaf
- Lucid Fungi
- Crimson Moss
- Golem Heart
CHANGES
- Regrouped the materials as ingredients, metal, stone, fibre, leather and lumber.
- Mushrooms are not food but ingredients now.
- Changed material drops of some monsters.
- Title music changed.
- Boss fight music changed.
- Skill check success sound changed.
- Tree chopping sound changed.
- Changed Potion of Speed name to Potion of Fleetfoot.
- Ranged attack skill gives bonus damage to throwable potions.
Changed files in this update