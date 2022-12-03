Update 22 arrives! Way of the Alchemist

Share · View all patches · Build 10071734 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We are ready with the new update. The highlight of this update is potion crafting.

We tripled the hero inventory to make room for more ingredients and loot. New ambient music added for overworld travelling too.

There is also a new character background, the Alchemist, who starts with alchemy skill for crafting potions, wilderness survival to collect more ingredients and ranged attack for throwable potions.

Note that the older saves will not work with this update. The older version can be found under beta at the client.

See below the details.

Version 0.79.14

ADDITIONS

Potion crafting introduced. You can access the potion crafting screen with Alchemy button on the bottom right of the main hud. New recipes are learned with every level of alchemy skill.

Mushroom Colony added for mushroom gathering.

Bushes added for herb gathering.

New starting background, Alchemist, added.

New Talent Stone added: Dreadful Shout. It causes fear in a cone shape area in front of the hero.

Inventory slots increased from 50 to 150.

Item card design changed to be able to write the item rarities at the top of the card.

6 ambient music tracks added for overworld travelling.

Ambient sounds added for cave, forest, grassland and tavern battlemaps.

8 new Potions added:

Potion of Invincibility

Potion of Renewal

Potion of Focus

Potion of Elder Sage

Potion of Eternal Night

Potion of Fast Metabolism

Flask of Viper's Touch

Flask of Arcane Oil

15 new ingredients added:

Moonseed

Bear’s Tooth Mushroom

Morning Sky Shroom

Arctium

Twilight Root

Lotus

Silverleaf

Coral Fungus

Witch’s Hat Mushroom

Cinnamon

Purple Mint

Bitter Leaf

Lucid Fungi

Crimson Moss

Golem Heart

CHANGES