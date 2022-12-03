Update notes for release 57.2

Fixed a bug where the Seeker Shots talent didn't work with the mouse when shots were made in the main game mode (not in fire mode). (thanks to General_Jah for reporting)

New setting: Cursor centering in examine / target modes. Off by default. (thanks to Decay for the idea) Disables centering the view around the cursor in examine / target modes, and instead the view is moved when the cursor is close to a screen edge. This setting is used as the default for started games, but you can toggle this ingame when in examine / target modes by pressing C. Automatically used if the "No view centering (push-scroll)" setting is checked.

"Push-scroll" setting renamed to "No view centering (push-scroll)".

Removed the cycle containers -command from the examine mode.

Some changes to mouse commands: Right mouse button in main game mode is now only used for "use last used talent at location".

Interacting with creatures is done with CTRL + left mouse click or with middle mouse button.

You can now attack gradually-turning-hostile creatures with a reach or shoot weapon from the main game mode.

You can melee attack gradually-turning-hostile creatures with ALT + left mouse click from the main game mode.

Added some mouse related tooltips to the info box.

Changes to item exchanging with companions: When exchanging items with a companion, first ENTER keypress or first left click on an unselected item under the selector just chooses the item, and the second ENTER keypress or left click transfers the item.

If the unselected item under the selector is a potion, just one item of the stack is selected. You can select the whole amount with SPACE or adjust the selected amount with movement keys left / right.

Items that can not be transferred back from a companion are color coded in red and there's a warning in the item info box.