Zorbus update for 3 December 2022

Update notes for release 57.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the Seeker Shots talent didn't work with the mouse when shots were made in the main game mode (not in fire mode). (thanks to General_Jah for reporting)

  • New setting: Cursor centering in examine / target modes. Off by default. (thanks to Decay for the idea)

    • Disables centering the view around the cursor in examine / target modes, and instead the view is moved when the cursor is close to a screen edge. This setting is used as the default for started games, but you can toggle this ingame when in examine / target modes by pressing C. Automatically used if the "No view centering (push-scroll)" setting is checked.

  • "Push-scroll" setting renamed to "No view centering (push-scroll)".

  • Removed the cycle containers -command from the examine mode.

  • Some changes to mouse commands:

    • Right mouse button in main game mode is now only used for "use last used talent at location".
    • Interacting with creatures is done with CTRL + left mouse click or with middle mouse button.
    • You can now attack gradually-turning-hostile creatures with a reach or shoot weapon from the main game mode.
    • You can melee attack gradually-turning-hostile creatures with ALT + left mouse click from the main game mode.
    • Added some mouse related tooltips to the info box.

  • Changes to item exchanging with companions:

    • When exchanging items with a companion, first ENTER keypress or first left click on an unselected item under the selector just chooses the item, and the second ENTER keypress or left click transfers the item.
    • If the unselected item under the selector is a potion, just one item of the stack is selected. You can select the whole amount with SPACE or adjust the selected amount with movement keys left / right.
    • Items that can not be transferred back from a companion are color coded in red and there's a warning in the item info box.

  • Fixed a bug where the email field in settings didn't output "@" character when SHIFT + 2 was pressed.

