3 December Patch 1.2.8.2

Hello players, we are releasing a patch (v1.2.8.2)

The pocket dimension is finally fixed.

Now you can see players gun in spectators with sighting

Now friends have an icon in TAB menu

Now you will see people in Steam who played with you on the same server

The network has been optimized. Now you will have less lags on the network

Now the player corpses are synced. All players will see correct corpse position.

The server will connect to central server more easily than later

Fixed bugs and slightly optimized networking and game.

With best wishes,

Fusion Creators Studio