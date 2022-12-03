3 December Patch 1.2.8.2

Hello players, we are releasing a patch (v1.2.8.2)
The pocket dimension is finally fixed.
Now you can see players gun in spectators with sighting
Now friends have an icon in TAB menu
Now you will see people in Steam who played with you on the same server
The network has been optimized. Now you will have less lags on the network
Now the player corpses are synced. All players will see correct corpse position.
The server will connect to central server more easily than later
Fixed bugs and slightly optimized networking and game.
With best wishes,
Fusion Creators Studio
