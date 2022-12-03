Update, Version 20221203



[Effect]New Effect: Well-Rested. (+Accuracy +Sleep Resistance)

[Rest]After a good rest, all characters in the group will now gain the "Well-Rested" effect. (It encourages people to go have some proper sleep rather than using magic to keep up in the night. :D)

[Liu]As the police force cannot get into the Book Store, the chasing music shall no longer play after you escape into the Book Store.

[Pet]New Animal/Pet: Mummy Cat. (They can be found in the Breached Ancient Tomb in Egypt. Non-hostile Supernatural Entity. They will not attack you unless provoked.)

[Breached Ancient Tomb]Added some map decorations.

【状态】新的状态效果：睡眠充足。（+命中率 +睡眠抗性）

【休息】在充分的休息之后，队伍中的所有角色会获得【睡眠充足】的状态。（这个改动鼓励大家进行合理的睡眠，而非使用魔法进行通宵。:D）

【疁城】由于警方无法进入书店，所以追捕的背景音乐会在你逃入书店后停止播放。

【宠物】新的动物/宠物：木乃伊猫猫。（可以在位于埃及的被闯入的古墓里找到。非敌意超自然实体，不会主动攻击，除非你先动手。）

【被闯入的古墓】在地图上加入了一些装饰物。