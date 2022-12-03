 Skip to content

Live2DViewerEX update for 3 December 2022

2022.12.04 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version: 2022.11.05 -> 2022.12.04

  • New feature: Playlist

    • Support 4 types (model+background, model, background, scene)
    • Model, background and scene can set interval time separately
    • Can setup for each model slot
    • Can setup background for each monitor
    • Support importing / exporting config file

  • Removed Background Slideshow (Replaced by Playlist)

  • Bug fixes

【Tips】

  • When playing [Scene] with [Playlist], it will change the status of entire scene, which means that when changing [Playlist type] from [Scene] to [Model] or [Background], the other scene status will be retained (such as effects, widgets, etc.). It is recommended to create a default scene for restoration before playing the scenes.

  • The initial size of the models will be different. It is recommended to adjust the size of each model separately in [Editing Panel]. This setting will be stored separately


