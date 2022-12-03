This update is the second milestone of the early access of Highline Volleyball VR.
In this update we have added the tournament game mode and a new environment called "La marina".
The tournaments can be done with online ranking and leaderboards.
We also added various teams with variations on characters hair color and clothes.
Here is the full list of changes :
Early Access Patch Notes 0.2.0.9
Gameplay
- Added a new environment : La Marina
- Characters can have different hair and clothes colors
- Added tournament game mode with optional ranking (leaderboard)
- various teams has been created for the tournament and will have different play skills in the next update
- Added Leaderboards and end of match summary
- Improved ocean and sky shading
Menu Graphics settings
- Added an option for turning off companion window rendering
- Added an option for turning off lens rendering optimisation
Engine
- Fixed physics simulation speed that can vary on Virtual Desktop for Meta Quest 2 users
- Fixed physics responses for HP Reverb G2 controllers
- Optimisation of shaders #2
- Various fixes regarding stability
