This update is the second milestone of the early access of Highline Volleyball VR.

In this update we have added the tournament game mode and a new environment called "La marina".

The tournaments can be done with online ranking and leaderboards.

We also added various teams with variations on characters hair color and clothes.

Here is the full list of changes :

Early Access Patch Notes 0.2.0.9

Gameplay

Added a new environment : La Marina

Characters can have different hair and clothes colors

Added tournament game mode with optional ranking (leaderboard)

various teams has been created for the tournament and will have different play skills in the next update

Added Leaderboards and end of match summary

Improved ocean and sky shading

Menu Graphics settings

Added an option for turning off companion window rendering

Added an option for turning off lens rendering optimisation

Engine