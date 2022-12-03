[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.11.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10071552 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

Added some new Unity Events for mod creators to hook up to

Changed

Updated MainMenu background so there are no missing buildings :)

Changed the time of day for Town, City and Ranch so they are no longer starting at 00:00 - just to vary stuff a bit

Removed

Had to remove some Environment settings for custom maps that mod creators was meant to use to vary their maps a bit. Sadly due to some technical challenges, I have to remove that for now to focus on some other things to get ready for this December release

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155

Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@laumania