Fireworks Mania update for 3 December 2022

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.11.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

  • Added some new Unity Events for mod creators to hook up to

Changed

  • Updated MainMenu background so there are no missing buildings :)
  • Changed the time of day for Town, City and Ranch so they are no longer starting at 00:00 - just to vary stuff a bit

Removed

  • Had to remove some Environment settings for custom maps that mod creators was meant to use to vary their maps a bit. Sadly due to some technical challenges, I have to remove that for now to focus on some other things to get ready for this December release

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155

Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@laumania

  • Enjoy!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 10071552
Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
