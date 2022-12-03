Easy mode + New boomerangs - Update

We are releasing ✨ 1.0.1✨!
Features:
- Added "easy" mode!! The game was a tad hard, so we made it easier so you can share it with your non-VR-expert friends
- Added a 🧑🍳 Spatula and a 🔫 Gun Boomerang as rewards for reaching Wave 20 in the arcade
Improvements:
- Increased time until drinks start warming up from 5 secs to 8 secs
- Updated the game icon
- Added extra clue to how to select a boomerang skin -> put them in your pockets!
- Make boomerangs not flop when touching each other -> Dual throwing is way better now!
- Make "beers lost display" transparent when the player is nearby
- Improve menu buttons so you don't have to aim as much
- If you want to open the game with OVR go to the beta channel, the key is "oculusLoader".
Bug Fixes:
- Fix snag and burger bug where the burger keeps on grilling outside of the grill
- Fix tinyroo not being properly grilled when "ragdoll mode" was on
We are going on vacation next week, so no updates (I hope). I will still keep an eye on discord, so do leave suggestions/bug reports.
Have a lovely day 🙂
Changed files in this update