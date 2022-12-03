Easy mode + New boomerangs - Update

We are releasing ✨ 1.0.1✨!

Features:

Added "easy" mode!! The game was a tad hard, so we made it easier so you can share it with your non-VR-expert friends

Added a 🧑‍🍳 Spatula and a 🔫 Gun Boomerang as rewards for reaching Wave 20 in the arcade

Improvements:

Increased time until drinks start warming up from 5 secs to 8 secs

Updated the game icon

Added extra clue to how to select a boomerang skin -> put them in your pockets!

Make boomerangs not flop when touching each other -> Dual throwing is way better now!

Make "beers lost display" transparent when the player is nearby

Improve menu buttons so you don't have to aim as much

If you want to open the game with OVR go to the beta channel, the key is "oculusLoader".

Bug Fixes:

Fix snag and burger bug where the burger keeps on grilling outside of the grill

Fix tinyroo not being properly grilled when "ragdoll mode" was on

We are going on vacation next week, so no updates (I hope). I will still keep an eye on discord, so do leave suggestions/bug reports.

Have a lovely day 🙂