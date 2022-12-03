 Skip to content

Beers and Boomerangs update for 3 December 2022

Easy mode + New boomerangs - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10071471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing ✨ 1.0.1✨!

Features:

  • Added "easy" mode!! The game was a tad hard, so we made it easier so you can share it with your non-VR-expert friends
  • Added a 🧑‍🍳 Spatula and a 🔫 Gun Boomerang as rewards for reaching Wave 20 in the arcade

Improvements:

  • Increased time until drinks start warming up from 5 secs to 8 secs
  • Updated the game icon
  • Added extra clue to how to select a boomerang skin -> put them in your pockets!
  • Make boomerangs not flop when touching each other -> Dual throwing is way better now!
  • Make "beers lost display" transparent when the player is nearby
  • Improve menu buttons so you don't have to aim as much
  • If you want to open the game with OVR go to the beta channel, the key is "oculusLoader".

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix snag and burger bug where the burger keeps on grilling outside of the grill
  • Fix tinyroo not being properly grilled when "ragdoll mode" was on

We are going on vacation next week, so no updates (I hope). I will still keep an eye on discord, so do leave suggestions/bug reports.

Have a lovely day 🙂

