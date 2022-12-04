We've done a major update to Ver 0.2!



Thank you for your patience.

We are pleased to announce the release of our first and biggest update.

This is an update that adds the necessary systems that we had planned, as well as the requests we received, and also makes major specification changes.

Looking back at Ver 0.1.

While there were mutants, contamination, supply boxes, and other things that progressed with time and player activity

There was not much that could be done on the player's side.

And the objective was only to survive.

With that in mind, let's look at the Ver 0.2 update.

Implementation of quests and bosses

A clear objective in Ver 0.2 has been added.

It is the addition of a quest dedicated to Ver0.2 and its final objective, the boss.

It is the only boss and the last boss in this version, so it will not be so easy to defeat.

Prepare well and defeat it by inspiration.

Implementation of items and crafts

Items and crafting have been implemented to greatly increase the options players can take.

You can now restore your strength, pollution status, craft bullets, etc.

We plan to continue adding more types of items, so please let us know if there are any items you would like to see like this.

Skill implementation

Skills have been implemented to allow players to grow.

Skills are learned by spending skill points, which are obtained by defeating enemies.

In Ver. 0.1, there was little reason to defeat enemies, but in Ver. 0.2, there is now a reason to actively defeat enemies.

Skills and skill points are carried over to the next play after the game is over.

In Ver0.1, you lost everything when you died, but now you will continue to get stronger.

Implementation of Stamina and Dash

You can now dash by consuming stamina.

Please run around at various times for everyday movement, escaping from enemies, and so on.

Please note that jumping, which you do without thinking, and close-in attacks, which you cannot use very often, now require stamina.

You can strengthen around stamina with skills.

Compass implementation

Compass allows you to locate supply drops and quest destinations.

Enhanced with skills, it can also locate mutants and polluted flowers, making survival safer.

Pollution and corrosion specification changes

The specifications have been changed significantly since the contamination of Ver 0.1.

In Ver0.1, as the island became more polluted, it had a negative effect on the player and the guns began to deteriorate.

In Ver0.2, a physical condition gauge was added.

When the player is in a contaminated area, the physical condition gauge will drop, thereby negatively affecting the player.

Also, a new system called corrosion has been added, and guns now degrade through corrosion instead of pollution.

Learning certain skills will allow the player to see how pollution and corrosion are progressing in his/her current location.

Various UI additions

In addition to the UI we have introduced so far, you can now see the HP of players and enemies, descriptions of fallen items, and more.

Even when a gun is down, you can now check the parameters and compare which gun is better than the one you have.

You no longer have to pick it up again and again to check it.

Major changes in zombie behavior and parameters

Adjustment of player behavior when firing

Added Aim Assist.

Addition of helicopters bringing supply drops

Adjustment of map terrain

Adjustment of item placement

Adjustment of the brightness at night

Various bug fixes

We still plan to change this game.

We may end up making some major changes in the next version, so

So be sure to try and beat the bosses in this version!