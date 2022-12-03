Pre release 1.5.0 - Workshop support

Hi everyone, today I release an important update!
This is an experimental version available in the BETA tab
This version is an experimental support of the Steam Workshop!!!
Changelog
- Added an in game console (press F1 to open) to display logs in real time.
- Updated some warning messages.
- Added a button to open the console while playing.
- Reworked the tag system of the scenarios.
- Updated all scenarios to use the new system.
- Improved the readability of the new game menu.
- Partially implemented the Steam Workshop:
- Can open the workshop from the game
- Can upload scenarios or lore book from the game
- Can select downloaded scenarios in the new game menu
Known issue and limitation:
- When uploading an item to the workshop, some tags might disappear (It happens very often).
You will have to manually fix it.
- It is not possible yet to update uploaded content from within the game.
Changed depots in developpement branch