Pre release 1.5.0 - Workshop support

Share · View all patches · Build 10071423 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone, today I release an important update!

This is an experimental version available in the BETA tab

This version is an experimental support of the Steam Workshop!!!

Changelog

Added an in game console (press F1 to open) to display logs in real time.

Updated some warning messages.

Added a button to open the console while playing.

Reworked the tag system of the scenarios.

Updated all scenarios to use the new system.

Improved the readability of the new game menu.

Partially implemented the Steam Workshop:

Can open the workshop from the game

Can upload scenarios or lore book from the game

Can select downloaded scenarios in the new game menu

Known issue and limitation:

When uploading an item to the workshop, some tags might disappear (It happens very often).

You will have to manually fix it.

You will have to manually fix it. It is not possible yet to update uploaded content from within the game.

How to enable the beta?