AIdventure update for 3 December 2022

Pre release 1.5.0 - Workshop support

Hi everyone, today I release an important update!

This is an experimental version available in the BETA tab

This version is an experimental support of the Steam Workshop!!!

Changelog
  • Added an in game console (press F1 to open) to display logs in real time.
  • Updated some warning messages.
  • Added a button to open the console while playing.
  • Reworked the tag system of the scenarios.
  • Updated all scenarios to use the new system.
  • Improved the readability of the new game menu.
  • Partially implemented the Steam Workshop:
  • Can open the workshop from the game
  • Can upload scenarios or lore book from the game
  • Can select downloaded scenarios in the new game menu
Known issue and limitation:
  • When uploading an item to the workshop, some tags might disappear (It happens very often).
    You will have to manually fix it.
  • It is not possible yet to update uploaded content from within the game.
How to enable the beta?

