Portobugia update for 3 December 2022

Small update 3 (v0.5.3) : Bugs, UX, saves

Build 10071408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Again, a small patch for fixing some issues.

  • Saves:

    • Add: A new save system which stores information about the save
    • Add: Difficulty is now shown in save slots

  • Cars :

    • Add: FX with coins for when the car comes back from the city
    • Fix: Car model when buying car after having buy a upgrade for the cars
    • Add: Hitbox to the car menu, it will not close when you misclick outside anymore!
    • Balance: Horses and cars will now take more time to come back from the city
    • Fix: Collision when moving
    • Fix: ToolTip Text for Send button

  • Disinfection button:

    • Fix: Disinfection button
    • Add: Sound for disinfection button

  • Fix: Ships will now go to the second pier

  • Fix: version number

/!\ The changes made to the save system will normally not break the game since a function is designed to convert old saves to the new system.

A small video of the new effect is available here:
https://twitter.com/Fox13440/status/1599019622334070785

