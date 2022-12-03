Small update 3 (v0.5.3) : Bugs, UX, saves

Hi everyone! Again, a small patch for fixing some issues.
-
Saves:
- Add: A new save system which stores information about the save
- Add: Difficulty is now shown in save slots
-
Cars :
- Add: FX with coins for when the car comes back from the city
- Fix: Car model when buying car after having buy a upgrade for the cars
- Add: Hitbox to the car menu, it will not close when you misclick outside anymore!
- Balance: Horses and cars will now take more time to come back from the city
- Fix: Collision when moving
- Fix: ToolTip Text for Send button
-
Disinfection button:
- Fix: Disinfection button
- Add: Sound for disinfection button
-
Fix: Ships will now go to the second pier
-
Fix: version number
/!\ The changes made to the save system will normally not break the game since a function is designed to convert old saves to the new system.
A small video of the new effect is available here:
https://twitter.com/Fox13440/status/1599019622334070785
