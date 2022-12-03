Small update 3 (v0.5.3) : Bugs, UX, saves

Share · View all patches · Build 10071408 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 12:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Again, a small patch for fixing some issues.

Saves: Add: A new save system which stores information about the save Add: Difficulty is now shown in save slots

Cars : Add: FX with coins for when the car comes back from the city Fix: Car model when buying car after having buy a upgrade for the cars Add: Hitbox to the car menu, it will not close when you misclick outside anymore! Balance: Horses and cars will now take more time to come back from the city Fix: Collision when moving Fix: ToolTip Text for Send button

Disinfection button: Fix: Disinfection button Add: Sound for disinfection button

Fix: Ships will now go to the second pier

Fix: version number

/!\ The changes made to the save system will normally not break the game since a function is designed to convert old saves to the new system.

A small video of the new effect is available here:

https://twitter.com/Fox13440/status/1599019622334070785