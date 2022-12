Happy holidays, everyone!

We are delighted to release a revised patch for Jacob's Quest.

It fixes the following;

-A crash could happen when viewing trophies on the menu, returning the player to the desktop. This has been addressed.

-Some audio would fail to play properly under certain conditions. This has been fixed.

-Minor adjustments to enemy AI and RNG.

As always, we are thankful to our customers and players of Spacefarer Games. Happy Questing, everyone!