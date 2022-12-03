Minor fixes + Changes

Hey everyone, and welcome to new players! This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs and balance issues brought in by the new Major Update.
Nerfed bullet hose so it no longer instant kills non-boss enemies.
Bunch of balance changes to enemy formations/spawns
Defeating the Enforcer now gives all future enemy spawns +2 max health
Fixed difficulty scaling issue
Fixed bug where victory screen would get stuck
Fixed bug where you would receive too many Starchips
Stopped "Napalm" upgrade showing up when fire upgrades are taken. You must now take an explosive upgrade to add "Napalm" to the upgrade pool
Fixed bug where the revive screen spawns multiple times
Fixed bug where your starchips can go into the negative
There is now a constant blue light underneath the player to make the game more readable
The Enforcer can no longer be pushed around by the player
Fixed bug where enemies wouldn’t start spawning on subsequent runs if you had a game over in your last run
Fixed some weird layering issues
Removed the enemy kill count from the UI because it was unnecessary and just cluttered the screen
Thanks to everyone that has been playing the game, enjoy the new update!
Cheers,
Spargit
Changed files in this update