Minor fixes + Changes

Hey everyone, and welcome to new players! This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs and balance issues brought in by the new Major Update.

Nerfed bullet hose so it no longer instant kills non-boss enemies.

Bunch of balance changes to enemy formations/spawns

Defeating the Enforcer now gives all future enemy spawns +2 max health

Fixed difficulty scaling issue

Fixed bug where victory screen would get stuck

Fixed bug where you would receive too many Starchips

Stopped "Napalm" upgrade showing up when fire upgrades are taken. You must now take an explosive upgrade to add "Napalm" to the upgrade pool

Fixed bug where the revive screen spawns multiple times

Fixed bug where your starchips can go into the negative

There is now a constant blue light underneath the player to make the game more readable

The Enforcer can no longer be pushed around by the player

Fixed bug where enemies wouldn’t start spawning on subsequent runs if you had a game over in your last run

Fixed some weird layering issues

Removed the enemy kill count from the UI because it was unnecessary and just cluttered the screen

Thanks to everyone that has been playing the game, enjoy the new update!

Cheers,

Spargit