Optimize the lag caused by thousands of years of seclusion
Optimized double repair may cause the problem of dead card
Fix mission issues that reincarnation may cause
Fixed an issue where NPCS could not be attacked under certain circumstances
Fixed an issue where the door Treasury could not be opened occasionally
Fixed an issue that would get stuck on a few occasions in combat
Optimize the sound effects of music
Added the development plan for subsequent versions
轮回修仙路 update for 3 December 2022
12.3.2 Update Bulletin
