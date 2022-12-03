 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

轮回修仙路 update for 3 December 2022

12.3.2 Update Bulletin

Share · View all patches · Build 10071239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimize the lag caused by thousands of years of seclusion

  2. Optimized double repair may cause the problem of dead card

  3. Fix mission issues that reincarnation may cause

  4. Fixed an issue where NPCS could not be attacked under certain circumstances

  5. Fixed an issue where the door Treasury could not be opened occasionally

  6. Fixed an issue that would get stuck on a few occasions in combat

  7. Optimize the sound effects of music

  8. Added the development plan for subsequent versions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link