Another Control Update!

This update adds some more functionality to the Control Settings area and a few other tweaks.
Binding controls and supporting flightsticks/HOTAS systems etc has definitely been a learning curve and hopefully things are getting a bit better. Thank you for your patience.
There is now a display under each axis in the Control Settings area that shows you the current input being received for that control. This should help you quickly see if you've bound the correct axis on your joystick by simply moving the joystick and seeing if the slider moves as well.
Removed un-used controls from the list
Added a keyboard control for "Fire"
Reinstated the HDR bloom for tracer rounds. Your cannon rounds now look much better!!
Changed files in this update