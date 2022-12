Share · View all patches · Build 10071206 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 11:32:08 UTC by Wendy

The games name has been changed from roller ball to lofi ball

Achievement's have been changed

Skins have been changed

Main Menu has been changed

All levels have been redone

The entire game was remade from scratch and everything about it had to be remade, everything has either changed or been redone