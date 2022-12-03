Patch 12-3-2022

⬩ Fixes a bug where players couldn't select in Hero Select

⬩ Fixes a bug where Ethryn's Shield Charge decal doesn't line up with her charge direction

⬩ Fixes a bug where some Titles were breaking their containers

⬩ Updates some Ability Sound Hit Registration to add more clarity for hitting abilities

⬩ Adds a Cooldown UI near your mouse pointer if you try to use an ability on Cooldown

⬩ Adding player Battle Point Points amount near the other Currencies at the top in Client

Keep the feedback and bug reports coming! We hear you and we're working hard to make this game better! Thanks for joining us in this journey as we make this a better game!

P.S. Don't forget to pick up your FREE REWARD today for the Fangmas Advent Calendar! Especially if you're one of those sneaky Fiorne players who love to backcap with Mask of Glory