Sylvarcon 2049: A Cybersecurity Aventure update for 3 December 2022

Hotfix description M2_Easy

We realized there was a mistake in one of the Lazarus Forensics description in the easy difficulty, we fixed it, cause it could be confusing.

Sorry for the inconveniences, hope you are enjoying the game.

