New Biome Update!

New Biome

Climb higher and higher to fight Sorrow boss and be released from the nightmare.

In New Biome called "Taking Control" you will experience a new spin on GwenBlade's formula. Whole Biome is one level that procedurally generates with Corridors, Arenas, Shops and optional Boss Battles.

Now you can't choose your reward for every encounter, and instead you gain Happiness that you can spend on Upgrades.

For this update only this biome will be starting Biome so you can try it right away. In the next Update it will be put in the second one, as it was initially intended.

Also, every level (all 19th of them) from the first Biome were recolored to look more like the one Biome.

New boss and music theme for boss battles

Guilt boss from the last story update is now in Roguelite mode! It placed in the end of the new Biome and ready to be fight with! In the next update it will go to the 12th floor of the first Biome.

So Pressure bossfight it's now on 24st floor and Distrust is moved on 36th floor. It means that there are new, 12 encounters were added! But can you reach that far?

And all three bosses have a new music theme that emphasizes how far you've come. It sounds dramatic, pressuring but with a little glimpse of hope - i'll love it!

Future

I am planning on redesign enemy looks and AIs to make their idea more clear - every enemy emphasizes different negative emotion.

Also adding new rewards for "Taking Control Biome" so it would make things more spicy. For example new weapons and abilities that you can unlock only in this biome and nowhere else.

And after the Next Update will be Story update with new level. Right now i'm not sure with character it will be - most likely Debora.

...

In the end i wanna say just to things - Thank you and Sorry

Thank you for playing and you feedback, all updates are for benefit to the players.

And sorry that this update took so long.