Here comes Version 3.0.0!

Dear Adventurer,

it's finally here - Not Another Dungeon?!'s version 3.0.0 is finally available! This new content update adds the Frozen Castle as a new dungeon. Also, we have completely reprogrammed the core logic of the game to guarantee a more orderly flow in the game.

In the new booster series "Glacial Bonds" more than 20 new heroes can be found, mainly heroes from the factions of the Empire of Fractile and the Golden Church. Of course there are also a bunch of new enemies and a few new Ability Cards! There is a lot new to discover!

Here's a little reminder to join our Discord server! There, you can exchange ideas with other players and us developers! We look forward to any constructive feedback!

System:

The core logic has been completely reworked. The game now registers in-game actions in a queue structure. Abilities like Thagnaek's or Trample now work properly, so can no longer target already defeated enemies.

Added leaderboards for the Frozen Castle.

The main menu has been completely restructured.

The in-game user interface has been restructured.

The inbox has been removed.

The arcade panel now shows more information about each dungeon before you start. You can also quickly change your loadout there!

The world map has been added to the main menu. Learn more about some important locations by clicking on the red markers!

Daily login rewards have been added. You can find them on the left side of the main menu.

Heroes, enemies, tokens and action cards can now be viewed in the collection. The details you can see about a unit in the collection have been expanded to include things like the levels the unit appears on or the action cards the unit adds.

More filters have been added to the collection.

The gallery has been added to the collection. There you can see the key visuals of Not Another Dungeon?!.

If you enter bonus codes or collect your daily reward, a banner will appear that clearly shows you what you have actually received. From there you can view cards directly in the collection.

A new bonus series has been released. It includes 21 new heroes and is available in the store.

4 new Blessings have been added. Unlock them by leveling up!

10 new letters have been added to the store.

8 new profile pictures have been added to the store. You unlock 2 new profile pictures through achievements.

4 new card backs have been added to the store.

4 new coin skins have been added to the store.

50 new titles have been added to the store.

The prices of the booster series have been adjusted.

Added new achievements.

Adjusted auto/random heal prioritization. Wounded units are targeted first, then units with OVERHEAL.

Tokens no longer gain PUPPY PROTECTION when recruited.

The requirements for meistering an enemy boss have been changed. It is no longer just the strongest boss on a level that can meister it.

The event tasks of the "Full Steam Ahead" event are no longer available for new players. If you started the game in an earlier version, you keep the tasks.

If you completed the tutorial in an earlier version, you will receive the heroine "Desteke, Scythe of Blackhorn" at the start.

The tutorial has been revised, but is currently unavailable due to technical complications. New players are presented 14 panels summarizing each game option.

Effects that would activate when a unit is last on its side now also activate when the unit is the only allied unit at floor start.

Effects that would activate when defeating an enemy unit will no longer activate when defeating the last enemy in a floor.

When a unit gains a shield, there now plays a short effect.

And a lot more!

Heroes

NEW: Multiple Heroes. In order not to spoil you, they are not listed here.

Anassai, Gambling's Musician: AUTO now only works on targets that have not yet been defeated.

Goltag, Warrior of the Ligen Valley: Levels: (5->8) => (6->8)

Lully, Dream Keeper: In deck: Dark Chains, Dark Chains, Health Potion => Night Strike, Night Strike, Health Potion

Mirror, Shadow's Patriarch: Levels: (5->9) => (6->9)

Shapeshifter: Fixed a bug where the card name would not update after the camouflage was blown.

New Ability Cards

Night Strike

Buffet Time

Ultimate Sacrifice

Golden Chalice

Eternity Claw

Bug fixes

Achievement "You're not scaring me?!" works now.

Achievement "The World?!" Triggers when a Waiting Time of 5 is reached, no longer a wait time of 4.

Fixed a bug where the game could crash if your save data was too old.

Fixed a bug that played a very loud sound when opening options for the first time.

Fixed a bug where the letters cost 600 gold instead of the described 250 gold.

Fixed some Link errors.

More small bug fixes.

Best regards,

Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!