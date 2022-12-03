INSPIRE - December Playtest

NEW PLAYTEST

I sent a public demo out to publishers today so I've also updated the playtest on Steam. The playtest is now exactly the same as the demo that has been sent to publishers.

NEW FEATURE

Backpack Revamp. The backpack can now deploy gadgets, become a flashlight, shoot rockets and fly as a jetpack. The backpack has two modes: Attack Mode and Gadget Mode. In attack mode, the backpack can use an ability that is on a cooldown. This system will be expanded upon but for now, it's got an awesome cluster rocket attack. In gadget mode, it's used to display gadgets in the mouse position.

For this playtest, I've focused on polishing the game as well as I can. I have been polishing and bug-fixing the past few months so I can now send it out to the public and get back on bug-fixing duties back in January. December is a holiday month so I want to focus more on new features like the expanded world and the expanded battle system throughout the world.

If you're interested in helping me out, feel free to head over to my discord and provide your feedback. It would really help me out.

That's all from me this update. I hope you're having a fantastic day.

-Nick