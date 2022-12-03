Bug Fixes and Changes 12/3/2022

Hello survivors!
A few changes have been made, mostly with a focus on refining the game now. There's been a couple of small bugs that are fixed as well. At this point, the goal is to continue to refine R'lyeh and especially listen to player feedback and make changes to give the best experience possible. <3
Bug Fixes and Changes:
- Fixed an issue with produced forge item not being visible when loading in the game if it's finished smelting.
- A lot more work on the day/night cycle. Working on implementing customization so player can set length of day.
- Player-made lighting such as sconces and standing torch have been refined and further optimized.
- Red sun scaling had an issue that's been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where dropped raw meat wasn't rotting.
- When attacking a Wamp, it is now more obvious when they're hit, playing both an animation and clear audio.
- Strange Meat is now more visually obvious when cooked.
