轮回修仙路 update for 3 December 2022

12.3 Update notice

  1. Fixed incorrect loading of images such as equipment

  2. Reduced the sensitivity of the mouse sliding up and down to avoid vertigo when flying

  3. Fixed an issue where actions like Iki get stuck by pressing a space in advance (may need to be tested)

  4. The "Sell" screen can now be closed by pressing ESC

  5. Fixed an issue where the material grade was displayed incorrectly

  6. Fixed an issue where the Dust Dan would be lost after being pulled into battle

  7. Now you can do the knot directly after building the foundation

  8. Fixed the problem that the properties panel would not close (if this happens again, you can log out of the game and try again)

  9. Fixed the issue where the smelter furnace and refining furnace could not be sold. Now you can sell Lingshi

  10. Increase the number of Danfang sold, accidentally sold can be bought back

  11. Spirit animals can now be released without contracts

  12. Fixed an issue where some abilities would become Level 1 after reaching level 1

  13. Fixed an issue where a playable save could be deleted directly, making it impossible to save

  14. Fixed an issue where attack speed would be reduced during mana mana

  15. Reduce the time requirement for learning kung fu

