12.3 Update notice

Fixed incorrect loading of images such as equipment

Reduced the sensitivity of the mouse sliding up and down to avoid vertigo when flying

Fixed an issue where actions like Iki get stuck by pressing a space in advance (may need to be tested)

The "Sell" screen can now be closed by pressing ESC

Fixed an issue where the material grade was displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Dust Dan would be lost after being pulled into battle

Now you can do the knot directly after building the foundation

Fixed the problem that the properties panel would not close (if this happens again, you can log out of the game and try again)

Fixed the issue where the smelter furnace and refining furnace could not be sold. Now you can sell Lingshi

Increase the number of Danfang sold, accidentally sold can be bought back

Spirit animals can now be released without contracts

Fixed an issue where some abilities would become Level 1 after reaching level 1

Fixed an issue where a playable save could be deleted directly, making it impossible to save

Fixed an issue where attack speed would be reduced during mana mana