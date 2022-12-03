-
Fixed incorrect loading of images such as equipment
-
Reduced the sensitivity of the mouse sliding up and down to avoid vertigo when flying
-
Fixed an issue where actions like Iki get stuck by pressing a space in advance (may need to be tested)
-
The "Sell" screen can now be closed by pressing ESC
-
Fixed an issue where the material grade was displayed incorrectly
-
Fixed an issue where the Dust Dan would be lost after being pulled into battle
-
Now you can do the knot directly after building the foundation
-
Fixed the problem that the properties panel would not close (if this happens again, you can log out of the game and try again)
-
Fixed the issue where the smelter furnace and refining furnace could not be sold. Now you can sell Lingshi
-
Increase the number of Danfang sold, accidentally sold can be bought back
-
Spirit animals can now be released without contracts
-
Fixed an issue where some abilities would become Level 1 after reaching level 1
-
Fixed an issue where a playable save could be deleted directly, making it impossible to save
-
Fixed an issue where attack speed would be reduced during mana mana
-
Reduce the time requirement for learning kung fu
轮回修仙路 update for 3 December 2022
12.3 Update notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
