Droid Warfare Update v1.5

Changelog

• New Challenge game mode added to main menu.

• Better quality Glow Fx with HDR

• Fixes a glitch that occurred when radar map freezes when entering a tank.

• Updated controls menu

• New Hovertank Redesigned 3D model

• Optimized file size from 2.1GB to only 835MB

• Fixes an issue with camera not Colliding against walls when entering a tank.

• New camera shaking effects.

• New Dynamic Sky effects added.

• Pre-level Cutscenes are now all Skippable

• Fixes a glitch when the game is paused for a long time, the vehicles physics failed.

Released by December 3, 2022