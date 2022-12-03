 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Robot-X update for 3 December 2022

1.02 update patch thingy

Share · View all patches · Build 10070619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Update multiple bugs related to the z ordering of sprites has been fixed as well as multiple spelling errors, and the biggest change is a major fix on the final boss, adding better telegraphing as well as better balance as the final boss was too difficult and unfair before, if you run into any issues, make note of them in a discussion or if you can comment on this or something.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1923381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link