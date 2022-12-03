In this Update multiple bugs related to the z ordering of sprites has been fixed as well as multiple spelling errors, and the biggest change is a major fix on the final boss, adding better telegraphing as well as better balance as the final boss was too difficult and unfair before, if you run into any issues, make note of them in a discussion or if you can comment on this or something.
Robot-X update for 3 December 2022
1.02 update patch thingy
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update