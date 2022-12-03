 Skip to content

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 3 December 2022

v0.1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


✔Major Game Engine Upgrade
✔AI Improvements
✔Items Optimizations (descriptions and stack-able options)
✔Recipes fixes
✔Mini-map icons update
✔Old mine now appears on map
✔Scorpions no longer spawn in the same place, bandages are stack-able.

Friends, I've removed the current dialogue system as it was generating too many bugs but I'll start working on a new one together with a simple quest system. (The old one showed so much promise but unfortunately did not work properly)

A big shout-out to "Maracuja" @Master Habit

