

v0.1.3.1

✔Major Game Engine Upgrade

✔AI Improvements

✔Items Optimizations (descriptions and stack-able options)

✔Recipes fixes

✔Mini-map icons update

✔Old mine now appears on map

✔Scorpions no longer spawn in the same place, bandages are stack-able.

Friends, I've removed the current dialogue system as it was generating too many bugs but I'll start working on a new one together with a simple quest system. (The old one showed so much promise but unfortunately did not work properly)

A big shout-out to "Maracuja" @Master Habit