v0.1.3.1
✔Major Game Engine Upgrade
✔AI Improvements
✔Items Optimizations (descriptions and stack-able options)
✔Recipes fixes
✔Mini-map icons update
✔Old mine now appears on map
✔Scorpions no longer spawn in the same place, bandages are stack-able.
Friends, I've removed the current dialogue system as it was generating too many bugs but I'll start working on a new one together with a simple quest system. (The old one showed so much promise but unfortunately did not work properly)
A big shout-out to "Maracuja" @Master Habit
Changed files in this update