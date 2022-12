This holiday season, Tint 'n Ink is giving gifts to all! 🎉

From December 2nd, 2022 until January 6th, 2023, there will be XP multipliers applied to different aspects of the game.

🟢 3x More XP for each Hit you get

🔵 5x More XP for each Headshot

🔴 10x More XP for each Event Won!

Get out there and play while these effects still last!