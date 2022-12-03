 Skip to content

Boo Men update for 3 December 2022

Small Patch/update

Share · View all patches · Build 10070310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was in the middle of making updates with the ghost girl when I noticed a bug with the "Boo Crew" achievement and I wanted to fix immediately. The ghost girl is undergoing some changes at the moment, but read her description to see what is currently new and let me know if you like it or not!

