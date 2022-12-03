GRAPHICS OVERHAUL, New COLLISION and KNOCKBACK System!

Content



🔶 Most pixelart in the game has been redone, and a lighting system has been added.

🔶 Light Radius stat has been added:

Affects how much light you emit. Demons in your Light Radius are weakened, causing them to take double Knockback.

🔶 Enemy collisions have been completely redone to improve performance. This change also makes knockback much better at pushing through packs of demons.

🔶 Spells can now be leveled endlessly via treasure chests & spell level boost effects.

🔶 The "Overlevel" mechanic now has a button for activating it, instead of being activated automatically.

🔶 You can now toggle outlines for all demons on/off.

🔶 A 20-Minute variant of the first map has been added. This map is a bit harder than the 2nd one. The new knockback system will help you defeat this new map, along with the following new upgrades:

🔶 You can now upgrade Dodge Chance in the Upgrades menu.

🔶 You can now upgrade Knockback in the Upgrades menu.

🔶 You can now upgrade Light Radius in the Upgrades menu.

🔶 You can now upgrade Overlevel in the Upgrades menu.

🔹 New Aura: Enlighten

Overlevel +1, Light Radius +13%. Max HP Reserved: +9%.

🔹 Evolution: Flashbang

Demons take damage when they enter your light radius, and every 1.3s while inside it.

🔹 Mutation: Intimidation

Demons within your Light Radius lose -30 Base Speed.

🔹 New Illegal Upgrade: Submission

Triple Damage Chance +25%, Light Radius +25%. Max HP Reserved: +25%.

Balance Adjustments

🔸 Revengeance's explosion damage calculation now ignores all positive damage mitigation, allowing it to deal much more damage on builds with tanky stats.

🔸 Illegal Upgrade "Overclock" now grants +1 Overlevel and +1 Max Level instead of +2 Max Level.

🔸 Various bugfixes

🔸 Other stuff I forgot about