GRAPHICS OVERHAUL, New COLLISION and KNOCKBACK System!

Content



๐Ÿ”ถ Most pixelart in the game has been redone, and a lighting system has been added.

๐Ÿ”ถ Light Radius stat has been added:

Affects how much light you emit. Demons in your Light Radius are weakened, causing them to take double Knockback.

๐Ÿ”ถ Enemy collisions have been completely redone to improve performance. This change also makes knockback much better at pushing through packs of demons.

๐Ÿ”ถ Spells can now be leveled endlessly via treasure chests & spell level boost effects.

๐Ÿ”ถ The "Overlevel" mechanic now has a button for activating it, instead of being activated automatically.

๐Ÿ”ถ You can now toggle outlines for all demons on/off.

๐Ÿ”ถ A 20-Minute variant of the first map has been added. This map is a bit harder than the 2nd one. The new knockback system will help you defeat this new map, along with the following new upgrades:

๐Ÿ”ถ You can now upgrade Dodge Chance in the Upgrades menu.

๐Ÿ”ถ You can now upgrade Knockback in the Upgrades menu.

๐Ÿ”ถ You can now upgrade Light Radius in the Upgrades menu.

๐Ÿ”ถ You can now upgrade Overlevel in the Upgrades menu.

๐Ÿ”น New Aura: Enlighten

Overlevel +1, Light Radius +13%. Max HP Reserved: +9%.

๐Ÿ”น Evolution: Flashbang

Demons take damage when they enter your light radius, and every 1.3s while inside it.

๐Ÿ”น Mutation: Intimidation

Demons within your Light Radius lose -30 Base Speed.

๐Ÿ”น New Illegal Upgrade: Submission

Triple Damage Chance +25%, Light Radius +25%. Max HP Reserved: +25%.

Balance Adjustments

๐Ÿ”ธ Revengeance's explosion damage calculation now ignores all positive damage mitigation, allowing it to deal much more damage on builds with tanky stats.

๐Ÿ”ธ Illegal Upgrade "Overclock" now grants +1 Overlevel and +1 Max Level instead of +2 Max Level.

๐Ÿ”ธ Various bugfixes

๐Ÿ”ธ Other stuff I forgot about