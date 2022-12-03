GRAPHICS OVERHAUL, New COLLISION and KNOCKBACK System!

Content
🔶 Most pixelart in the game has been redone, and a lighting system has been added.
🔶 Light Radius stat has been added:
Affects how much light you emit. Demons in your Light Radius are weakened, causing them to take double Knockback.
🔶 Enemy collisions have been completely redone to improve performance. This change also makes knockback much better at pushing through packs of demons.
🔶 Spells can now be leveled endlessly via treasure chests & spell level boost effects.
🔶 The "Overlevel" mechanic now has a button for activating it, instead of being activated automatically.
🔶 You can now toggle outlines for all demons on/off.
🔶 A 20-Minute variant of the first map has been added. This map is a bit harder than the 2nd one. The new knockback system will help you defeat this new map, along with the following new upgrades:
🔶 You can now upgrade Dodge Chance in the Upgrades menu.
🔶 You can now upgrade Knockback in the Upgrades menu.
🔶 You can now upgrade Light Radius in the Upgrades menu.
🔶 You can now upgrade Overlevel in the Upgrades menu.
🔹 New Aura: Enlighten
Overlevel +1, Light Radius +13%. Max HP Reserved: +9%.
🔹 Evolution: Flashbang
Demons take damage when they enter your light radius, and every 1.3s while inside it.
🔹 Mutation: Intimidation
Demons within your Light Radius lose -30 Base Speed.
🔹 New Illegal Upgrade: Submission
Triple Damage Chance +25%, Light Radius +25%. Max HP Reserved: +25%.
Balance Adjustments
🔸 Revengeance's explosion damage calculation now ignores all positive damage mitigation, allowing it to deal much more damage on builds with tanky stats.
🔸 Illegal Upgrade "Overclock" now grants +1 Overlevel and +1 Max Level instead of +2 Max Level.
🔸 Various bugfixes
🔸 Other stuff I forgot about
