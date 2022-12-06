Two Point Campus: Space Academy OUT NOW!

Greetings Space Cadets!

Today is THE DAY we've all been waiting for... we're incredibly excited to announce our first major DLC, Two Point Campus: Space Academy, is OUT NOW alongside Free Update 3.0 with lots of quality of life additions!

With a galaxy of exciting new features including celestial campus locations, far-out courses, and a host of stellar student archetypes, Two Point Campus: Space Academy is sure to bring out-of-this-world excitement levels to all of our lovely Campus players!

Missed the original announcement? No problem! Take a look below...

The Two Point space program is far, far, away from its golden years when rockets lit up the news and astronauts were semi-famous (like B-list actors you don't even recognise). The County needs your help on the front lines! Not only in promoting the space industry but also in galactic defence, inter-dimensional diplomacy, and preparing for foreign life. The aliens are coming; look busy! Dust off your moon boots and set phasers to fun, it's time to get your students to reach for the stars… and their wallets.

NEW CAMPUSES

Universe City



Cape Shrapnull



Cheesy Heap



NEW COURSES

Space Knight School

A nomadic offshoot of traditional (land-based) knighthood. Nothing tests your bottle quite like the endless void, let me tell you...

Astrology

A field unconstrained by gravity and common sense. Astronauts flout traditional beliefs and float off into the ether. You may not like it, but you would say that you're probably a Capricorn.

Cosmic Expansion

For generations, Two Pointians have looked to the stars and thought "I'm going to own that someday!". Thanks to alarming technological advances, that's now a very real, unfortunate possibility.

Space Academy

Life in space isn't all shooting stars and dodging lasers. No, it's mostly just protocol and ironing your uniform. Become confident in space from the comfort of wherever this is.

Cheese Moongery

No one wants to see how the cheese is made.

Humanities

Countless alien civilisations have studied humanity during our relatively brief existence, but most have stayed at a safe and understandable distance, until now!

Release Notes

Space Academy (Paid DLC)

Three new Campus locations

Six new student archetypes

Three new events including Sci-fi Conventions, Space Battles and an out-of-this-world gig act.

New Time Tourism Club

LOTS of new items!

Quality of Life Improvements

Added new visualisation mode to show which items are ready to be upgraded

Added Queue Management (version 1) You can now see student's position in queues & move them up or down to suit your needs

Added a Career Goal Completed inbox message to help players claim their kudosh

Added some new animations for the Love Bench item

(Archaeology) Added a button on the "Dig-Site" empty notification to take you to that particular Dig-site

Commercial Research Projects have a different background colour, making it easier to differentiate between Academic & Commercial projects

Added A new feeling "Missed Class" to apply to students if they miss a class due to problems with a class (like no teacher, or missing items). This debuff will reduce happiness and make students more likely to consider dropping out or refusing to pay fees

Added tooltips on the Campus Overview for Staff and Student happiness

Bug Fixes

Queuing behaviour improvements. Students will now prioritise needs over sitting down. Students will try to stay in front of the room doors rather than going round the back of rooms.

Fixed a bug where some players were experiencing stick drift on Steam Deck

Fixed a bug where Knight school teachers were sometimes standing in front of the Combat Dummy and blocking students from using it

Fix for players Room Template descriptions not showing the the Room Template tooltip.

Fixed a bug where the “Build research room” objective wasn’t auto-completing if you had already built the room earlier

Fixed a bug where Internet History students weren’t using the VR Projector when they had a self study project that required it

Various stability improvements

Minor bug fixes

Two Point Campus: Space Academy is OUT NOW for £8.99/$9.99/€9.99. We can't wait for you try it out, be sure to tell us what you think over on the forum!