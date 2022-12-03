Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #65

New Monster

The final common glyph monster may have been Chionotoh, but I still had to add a shiny glyph to the list. So far, there hasn't been any alternate battles for any of the glyphs, and that trend continues with the new shiny!

I'll let you discover who the new glyph is. Some of you already guessed it correctly. A couple of you even predicted her name perfectly!

Early Access updated game version to v7.16

Content Added

1 shiny new monster (Total: 93)

2 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 616)

Adjusted the encounter rules for the "Lucky Break" event

In Altered Story, when choosing from multiple treasure events, any with a missing Rose Medal are much more likely to be chosen.

Bug Fixes

None this time!

Coming Up for v7.X

These are the 4 remaining common monsters in the order I will release them!

Ventra

Guardian Soul

Shanx

Alter Shanx

There has been a slight change of plans for events. Two of them will be affected by a certain new mechanic that will be introduced in v8.0 along with "The Towers" mode. So there are only 4 events remaining for version 7.x

Knot Knott

Chemory

Astrayo

Syncron

Shanx [v8.x]

Hadesoh [v8.x]

One of these will be a shiny battle. I'm sure everyone keeping track will be able to guess exactly who it will be.

Next update will be on December 16th!

ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː