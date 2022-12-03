 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 3 December 2022

More attribute checks, slight quality improvements

Attribute checks for items/abilities: The attribute check will now run not only for quest task completions but also for item/attribute usages. Also, non-common items now have an attribute bonus which will bias your roll check positively for usage and attacking.

Misc:

  • Added the pythia 125m model as the default for people with no subscription/GPU, which outperforms the original 125m model due to that original one having a bug with newlines.
  • Tweaked a lot of event check prompts to try to improve the accuracy a bit, especially in the smaller models
  • Fixed bug where essence of transforming wasn’t consumed
  • Fixed formatting bug in auto-generated world presets

