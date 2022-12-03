 Skip to content

Waking Knightmare update for 3 December 2022

The Hunt

Last edited by Wendy

Get ready for a new mode on a new map called "The Hunt" This new map will feature a randomly generated Experience.

Various Fixes as well included in this update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128361
