Thanks for playing FreakOut : Small Bug Fixes! #1

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K

Fixed startup steam VR issue.

Fixed Player collision not working on Client to Client in multiplayer.

Fixed Interaction Icon appearing on all players in multiplayer.

Fixed Door Sound issue playing for all players.

Improved interaction system a bit.

Fixed Key menu Scroll problem.

Thanks for your interest in our game!

Have a great day and Stay Safe!

~Janner (Developer)