Quick patch, noticed that barely touching your car after getting out would kill you instantly, have adjusted the threshold so you shouldn't die if the car you're driving is going slow as you get out and run into it. Some other minor changes have been implemented as well.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 3 December 2022
More Optimization - v1.037
