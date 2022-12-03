 Skip to content

MODERN NAVAL COMBAT update for 3 December 2022

[2022.12.3]Some BUGs have been repaired:

1.Solved the BUG of auto win.
2.Added anti-aliasing option
3.Appropriately increased the range of the R60M missile and shortened its aiming time. The same adjustment also includes AIM9L and AIM9M
4.The area reference point can now be dragged for the ongoing mission.

